As of Friday morning, the Woodhead Fire was put at 40,259 acres, but the growth was due to more accurate mapping, according to the latest word from officials.
The fire started Sept. 7 and the cause remains unknown at this time. As of Friday morning, it was put at 14% contained. There are 188 personnel working on the fire, including four crews, four helicopters, 11 engines and two dozers, the release states.
The growth of about 12,000 acres on the Woodhead Fire is mostly the result of more accurate mapping. Fire activity did increase around midday Thursday, once the inversion started to break. Similar weather conditions are expected today. Winds will be light and temperatures warming. Sunday, near record temperatures and stronger wind gusts are forecast. This may lead to another critical fire weather day, although conditions will not be near the historic wind event that happened Monday. Firefighters will work hard the next two days to contain as much of the fire as possible before then.
The areas of concern for firefighters today will be the southwest section, where the fire crossed Highway 71 near Mill Creek, and the southern edge, nearest the community of Cambridge. Firefighters want to minimize additional fire spread on the south side of Highway 71. Helicopter use to support firefighters working on the ground has been limited because of the smoky conditions.
Team 4 will constantly evaluate road closures and evacuations and recommend reopening as soon as it is safe to do so. Utility equipment and firefighting vehicles are actively working along Highway 71. Evacuations will be lifted by the Washington County Sheriff once fire managers are certain the fire perimeter near private property is contained. Much of that section of the fire is in grass and brush, where fire spread quickly but is also more easily suppressed.
EVACUATIONS – Evacuees may go to the Cambridge High School Gym. Additionally, the Red Cross is available at (800) 853.2570 for assistance.
CLOSURES – Highway 71 remained closed between Cambridge and the Oregon state line as of Friday morning. The Payette National Forest will has issued an area closure for the safety of firefighters and the public. The full closure area description and map are available at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/closures/7163/.
WEEKEND REMINDER – Check InciWeb for the latest updates to evacuations and closures before leaving cell service. Respect fire restrictions in your area: Call (844) 433-4737, or visit http://www.idahofireinfo.com/ to check restrictions in Idaho.
