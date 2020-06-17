NEW PLYMOUTH — A 43-year-old New Plymouth woman was arrested early Sunday morning following an alleged attack on a man who was leaving the Double Diamond bar.
According to a news release from the Payette County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the report of an unconscious man behind the bar on Plymouth Avenue.
Monica Waite is now facing charges of aggravated battery and drunkenness, the latter of which is a New Plymouth ordinance. For the former charge, which is a felony, she was arraigned on Monday and is being held on a $50,000 bond, according to an official with Payette County Magistrate Court.
Waite was still on scene when deputies arrived, and according to Payette County Sheriff’s Lt. Andy Creech, “we don’t believe any weapons were involved.”
Creech said when the victim, who is 24, was exiting the bar, he was talking with two women, one of whom was a patron and one who had just arrived to pick him up and take him home. That’s when Waite allegedly approached them, throwing the man to the ground and assaulting him.
When first responders arrived, the victim was unconscious. The extent of the man’s injuries are not known at this time, however, they were severe enough that he was taken by air ambulance to a Boise hospital.
Creech says it is unknown if Waite and the victim knew each other, but that she may have known one of the women who was with the victim.
It is not known what Waite’s blood alcohol content was when she was arrested, as that information was not included in the report, according to Creech. However, he said that information is not usually gathered during that type of call.
As of Monday afternoon, Waite had not been bonded out. Her next court step is a status conference the morning of June 22; if everything goes well there, Waite’s preliminary hearing will take place at 10:30 a.m. June 23.
