PAYETTE COUNTY — Sometimes, home improvement means building a new home from scratch. But if you reside on the same plot of land you’re building on during construction, even if you own the land, it’ll cost you in Payette County.
The newspaper learned about this added cost from the Payette County Board of County Commissioners during its regular meeting on Sept. 14. At this meeting, a temporary housing agreement was signed for Eric Rasmussen, who is presently building a new house on his property on Little Willow Road in Payette.
Payette County Planning and Zoning Administrator Patti Nitz explained Rasmussen’s situation in a Sept. 15 email.
“He requested a temporary residence agreement to allow him to live in an existing manufactured home on his property while he constructs a new home,” wrote Nitz. “Before he can get a Certificate of Occupancy for the new home the manufactured home will have to be removed from the property. Mr. Rasmussen’s original temporary residence agreement had expired, so he met with the Board on June 22, 2020 and was approved for an extension.”
In order to get the agreement, Rasmussen had to get a bond with the county, costing him $10,000.
“The $10,000 bond is required in case the individual does not remove the temporary residence as promised and the County has to pay to have it removed,” explained Nitz. “The bond is for that potential expense. The bond is released if the temporary residence is removed and the bond is no longer needed.”
According to Nitz, there have been 14 such agreements signed in Payette County in 2020.
Commissioner Reece Hrizuk moved to approve the agreement at this meeting, with a unanimous vote in favor of it.
