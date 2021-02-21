What’s new for Payette's Friday Musicale? Spring Music Festival approaches

J. Sherwin Wilson of Payette plays the piano for the Payette Friday Musicale. The organization is planning its Spring Music Festival for March 5 & 6, with social distancing protocols in place to make the event possible.

 Submitted photo

PAYETTE — Payette Friday Musicale met Feb. 5 at Doug’s Playhouse in Fruitland to discuss plans for their Spring Music Festival to be held March 5 & 6 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Iowa Avenue in Payette.

Entertainment was provided by J. Sherwin Wilson, Payette who performed a piano piece celebrating the birthday year of Mozart, a famous composer.

Ada Ballantyne, Nyssa, president of the organization, brought information to help plan the Spring Festival. The Festival is always held in March with local students performing before judges to receive award certificates and trophies. 

Due the the COVID situation, this year’s festival, with over 80 students participating, will be held with social distancing and other health precautions. Students will wait in the car with their parents until a phone call is given, then they will walk directly to the performance room escorted by a person assigned to assist them. 

“Music is such an important part of our lives and we just couldn’t see another event for our children being cancelled,” stated Ballantyne. 

Many teachers will be available to assist and precautions are being taken to make it a successful, safe and enjoyable event for all who participate. Students receive an engraved gold cup trophy with their after several years of gaining award points. 

All music must be memorized and judges will give merit points according to each performance.

Over a dozen local teachers prepare their students for this yearly event. Friday Musicale was begun locally in 1958 and has consistently supported art and music in Treasure Valley.

Doug’s Playhouse sponsors the festival, according to event coordinator Wanda Lehmkuhl

For additional information about this unique organization, call Ada Ballantyne at (541) 212-6434 or Wanda Lehmkuhl at (208) 739-5030.

