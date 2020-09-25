PAYETTE — Even though COVID-19 has put a damper on the plans of countless young people this year, staff and students at Payette High School have found means of celebrating their 2020 Homecoming. Superintendent Robin Gilbert shared insight about the school’s preparations for homecoming, in an email on Tuesday.
“Much work went into developing activities that are special for Homecoming and still meet precautions in place due to COVID-19,” wrote Gilbert.
Following are examples of changes made to accommodate physical distancing requirements.
• Instead of having their normal homecoming parade to highlight on-campus activities and clubs, a lip-sync video was made to be shared online.
• The 2020 homecoming dance will be held outdoors with a tiki torch theme, and only Payette High students will be allowed to attend.
• Homecoming assemblies were held in multiple locations, including outdoors when needed, to ensure distancing could be maintained.
“Payette School District is working diligently to provide a full high school experience for students while implementing all Board required or [Southwest District Health] and [Centers for Disease Control] recommended safety measures,” added Gilbert.
The Payette High football team will play their homecoming game against Parma tonight at 7:00 p.m.
