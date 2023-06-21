PAYETTE — Are you looking to give your four-year-old a head start on their education? If so, transitional kindergarten may be worth your consideration.
While the number of U.S. states offering universal preschool options is growing, The Payette School District offers developmental preschool at the Payette Primary School campus and participates in the Head Start program, but only to students and families who qualify.
In an email to the newspaper on June 16, Amber Yates, preschool director through the 21st Century Community Learning Center at Payette Primary, explained how transitional kindergarten plays into the district’s early learning strategy.
“Transitional Kindergarten is geared towards our 4-year-olds that turn 5 after the cut off for kindergarten eligibility,” wrote Yates. “It is a slow ease into and consistent reinforcement of kindergarten routines, content and standards. Over the course of the year our students worked on name writing, cutting, shapes, colors, numbers, pre-reading skills such as letter identification. Most importantly TK has a heavy emphasis on play-based learning.”
The goal, she said, is to reinforce capacity for sharing, problem-solving, following multiple directions, and to give students a chance to get to know each other and their teachers through “play-based learning.” She said that due to COVID-19, these skills are showing to be lacking in students who went before them.
“Research has proven that lack of social interaction during these years negatively impacted a lot of kids in areas like communication, and social skills. Compounded with other issues that were exacerbated from COVID like housing insecurity, job insecurity, and health scares and the stress that results from all of it and I do think it has impacted kids more than we initially realized. We are having more kids that are coming in not knowing how to identify or deal with their emotions appropriately, resulting in behaviors like hitting, inappropriate language and meltdowns.”
To make matters worse, Yates said parents continue to report issues recovering from the pandemic’s impact, even three years on.
“First and foremost, Preschool serves as a tier 1 screen for all students. Right off the bat we are identifying students that might qualify for [special education] services, [English Language Learner] services, and McKinney Vento which is a program for our families that qualify as homeless. Our students also got to participate in vision and hearing screens given by the Lions club and dental screens from Southwest District Health.”
In the classroom, learning activities include music, physical exercise and trying new foods while practicing good table manners. Offering such activities required a group effort to get it off the ground.
“Our primary partner was Project LAUNCH. [Shelly] McGehee was in our classes every week doing story time that focused on character traits like being good listeners and sharing and helping to coordinate services for some of our most at risk-families,” Yates wrote. “We held a series of parent nights focused on early literacy through AEYC that included dinner and a bag of materials that families could use. PBS was in our classes every month helping with programming too.”
Children’s Dentistry, the Payette Fire Department, and Druid Dream Acres are among visitors to the during the year.
“Our kids met so many wonderful people this year and learned so much from them. We were so lucky that there is so many people in our community that are just as invested as we are in our students getting the best start that they can.”
For the 2023-24 school year, the program has a maximum capacity of 30 students. Yates said this limit is forcing a rethink of how her staff allocates those open slots.
“I am hoping to coordinate a type of TK roundup with Head Start to ensure that as many kids get a spot in a program as possible, but a date for that has not been determined yet. As soon as details for enrollment are solidified, we will post it everywhere we can to spread the word.”
According to Yates, Idaho remains one of eight U.S. states which does not fund public preschool outright.
“The fact that our district is one of the first in the state to take the initiative to do this is amazing. Funding for 2024-2025 is not secured yet, but we are planning to apply for another 21st CCLC grant this upcoming year to continue the program for another five years.”
To enroll your child in transitional kindergarten, they must reach their fourth birthday before Sept. 1 and be toilet trained. The program will run each day from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and parents must provide their child’s transportation as no buses will be available.
To learn more about the program, contact Yates at (208) 642-3379 or amyates@payetteschools.org
