What does Idaho Power’s solar study mean for customers?

Solar panels are seen atop a house’s rooftop, as pictured in Fruitland on Tuesday. Idaho Power officials are seeking public comments on its Value of Distributed Energy Resources study. The study is intended to inform the Idaho Public Utilities Commission, in deciding how to approach changing credits paid to solar customers whose systems contribute excess electricity to the grid.
PAYETTE COUNTY — With summer weather upon us, there’s plenty of sunshine which means families having outings to soak up the sun or staying inside with the air conditioner on. With many homes now featuring solar panels, it means soaking up the sun’s rays and turning them into savings on electric bills.
But as one reader told the newspaper in a July 19 email, Idaho Power officials are conducting a study which he felt could jeopardize those savings. In his email, Fruitland resident Roy Evans shared a letter he received from Idaho Power dated July 8, which informed him about the utility’s ‘Value of Distributed Energy Resources’ study.
Evans told the newspaper he has installed on his property what he calls a solar panel “forest,” to meet his needs.
“At the direction of the [Idaho Public Utilities Commission], Idaho Power prepared a study analyzing the benefits and costs of on-site customer generation within the company’s service area,” the letter reads. “The study provides information that the [commission], Idaho Power and other stakeholders will use to determine whether changes should be made to Idaho Power’s existing customer generation offering for all customer classes.”
“I think there are a lot more questions than answers,” Evans wrote. “My biggest question is: ‘Why?’ We invested $70,000 in solar panels after being told that they would pretty much eliminate our power bills and pay for themselves in a few short years. If I am interpreting this correctly this could be a detriment to all of us with onsite solar or wind generation.”
According to the study which was published in June, Idaho Power has 12,322 active and pending exporting systems as of May 31. Exporting systems are those in which excess energy generated by customers is exported onto the utility’s grid for use by other customers.
The report cites an increase in average residential customer generator system capacity from 4 kilowatts in 2011 to 7.6 kilowatts on May 31, 2022. Presently, customers receive credits toward their bills by the number of kilowatt hours of electricity they export.
“The existing compensation structure ties the Export Credit Rate to the retail energy rate, which varies by customer class (e.g., residential, irrigation, commercial, etc.) and is not inherently based on the value of the exported energy,” the report reads. “Instead, the variation in the retail energy rate between customer classes is the result of outcomes from the rate making process.”
Evans also shared a July 7 article from utilitydive.com, in which Lisa Young, director of the Idaho Chapter of the Sierra Club, commented on the potential to reduce export credit to solar owners by more than 60%.
“We feel that Idaho Power was disingenuous in agreeing to quantify the environmental, public health, and local economic benefits of individual-owned solar – and then not doing so,” said Young.
According to Jordan Rodriguez, corporate communications specialist for Idaho Power, the study provides the potential to change how credits are given to these customers.
“In Order No. 35284, the [commission] found that the export credit rate should be based on a dollar value per [kilowatt hour] and not a per [kilowatt hour] credit,” wrote Rodriguez. “Providing a [kilowatt hour] export credit against a [kilowatt hour] of consumption could lead to a mismatch in value between energy exported and energy consumed. A monetary credit that accurately reflects both the benefits and costs of excess energy ensures that other customer classes are held neutral to avoid inter-class subsidies.”
According to Rodriguez, the study is intended as a means of informing decision-making by the commission as it works to provide a “fair and sustainable” service offering.
“The current study review phase of the case is a public comment period on the submitted VODER study,” according to Rodriguez. “Idaho Power has not made a recommendation on changes to export credit rates. Idaho Power intends to consider the comments received on the Study and recommend potential modifications to the on-site generation service offering during the implementation phase of the case.”
As far as Young’s claim regarding a reduction in credit, Rodriguez said it’s too early to tell what will happen to actual credit payouts during implementation of recommended actions.
“For now, we are focused on participating in the study review phase of the process.”
Customers wishing to submit their comments on the study can visit https://bit.ly/3b3WCTt and reference case number IPC-E-22-22 in making comments.
