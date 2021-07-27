EMMETT – Mosquitoes collected in traps during routine surveillance within the Gem County Mosquito Abatement District have tested positive for West Nile virus, according to Jason Kinley, Director of the abatement district. Results of the West Nile virus tests on mosquitoes collected on July 21 were confirmed on July 22 by the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories.
One sample tested positive for the disease during the week of July 19.
“The findings do not warrant any substantial deviation from standard operating procedures,” said Kinley. He stated, “Since mosquitoes in the [district’s] jurisdiction have tested positive, it is important that citizens take precautions to protect themselves from mosquitoes.”
People can protect themselves from West Nile virus by following three steps to avoid mosquito bites:
• DRAIN any standing water on your property that may produce mosquitoes.
• DRESS appropriately by wearing long sleeves and pants when outdoors.
• DEFEND yourself against mosquitoes by using an insect repellant.
Currently, the district is finding and treating any standing water that is producing mosquitoes and making applications to control adult mosquitoes, referred to as fogging. Fogging is taking place regularly and routine, district-wide, fogging applications will continue in all areas of the district.
The district is available to survey and treat any standing water within the district and will answer any questions citizens may have. The district can be contacted by calling (208) 365-5628.
For more information about West Nile virus, visit the following websites:
West Nile Virus Information
Southwest District Health Web Page
