West Nile Virus infected mosquitoes found in Payette County

PAYETTE — Mosquitoes collected in a trap on August 2nd, during routine surveillance within the Kiwanis Park area in the city of Payette, have tested positive for West Nile virus by Payette County’s Mosquito Abatement Program, operated by Vector Disease Control International.
“The positive sample consisted of a pool containing 45 Culex pipiens mosquitoes. The early detection of West Nile virus in mosquitoes is one of the primary reasons for our comprehensive adult mosquito surveillance program,” said Nikki Harris, program manager. “Furthermore, it allows us to focus our control efforts in areas determined to be at risk for West Nile virus.”
In response to this finding, the abatement program is increasing mosquito surveillance in the areas and continuing to locate and treat larvae infested waters. In addition, ground adulticide applications, made via truck-mounted sprayers, will be increased in the surrounding areas of Payette.
The Payette County Mosquito Abatement Board continues to urge county residents to take all appropriate actions necessary to avoid mosquito bites:
• DEFEND yourself against mosquitoes by using a repellent with an effective ingredient. Make sure to follow label directions.
• DRAIN all sources of standing water that may support mosquito-breeding habitats.
• DOOR and window screens should fit tight and be in good repair. This will prevent mosquitoes from entering your home.
• DAWN and DUSK are times to avoid being outdoors, since this is when mosquitoes are most active.
• DRESS appropriately by wearing long sleeves and pants when outdoors and mosquitoes are present.
West Nile virus can be transmitted to humans, horses and other animals by infected mosquitoes after the mosquitoes have bitten infected birds, which are the primary hosts of the virus. Most people bitten by West Nile virus-infected mosquitoes experience either no symptoms, or possibly a short period of mild flu-like symptoms.
Symptoms of human West Nile virus infections typically begin within 14 days following the insect bite and consist of low-grade fever, muscle and joint aches, fatigue, and headaches. In rare but severe cases, symptoms can include high fever, neck pain, severe headache, a rash on the torso, and disorientation, which may be signs of encephalitis (inflammation of the brain).
If such symptoms occur, residents should seek immediate medical attention from a physician. There is no specific treatment for West Nile virus infection; avoiding mosquito bites and a comprehensive integrated
mosquito management program is the best prevention.
If you have any mosquito related questions, please contact Vector Disease Control at (208) 642-6835.
For more information about West Nile virus, visit the following websites:
