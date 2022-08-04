West Nile Virus infected mosquitoes found in Payette County

The Payette County Mosquito Abatement District reminds the public to take precautions against mosquito bites, following confirmation of West Nile Virus in mosquitoes near Kiwanis Park on Aug. 2.

 Stock art

PAYETTE — Mosquitoes collected in a trap on August 2nd, during routine surveillance within the Kiwanis Park area in the city of Payette, have tested positive for West Nile virus by Payette County’s Mosquito Abatement Program, operated by Vector Disease Control International.

“The positive sample consisted of a pool containing 45 Culex pipiens mosquitoes. The early detection of West Nile virus in mosquitoes is one of the primary reasons for our comprehensive adult mosquito surveillance program,” said Nikki Harris, program manager. “Furthermore, it allows us to focus our control efforts in areas determined to be at risk for West Nile virus.”



