WEISER - The Illustrious Onion Skin Players will present “The Shame of Weiser City,” or “Dirty Work in the Lucky Cuss,” throughout March, with March 6 being the first showing.

Advance tickets are $12 each and $10 for matinee showing, or $14 and $12, respectively, at the door. Tickets are available at the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce, (541) 889-8012; the Weiser Chamber of Commerce, (541) 414-0452; or online at https://www.illustriousonionskinplayers.org.

The plays will be shown in the historic Star Theater, 322 State St., Weiser.

