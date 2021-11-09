BOISE – A record number of Idaho mayors participated in the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health’s annual Mayor’s Walking Challenge, earning $65,500 for their communities.
The Mayor’s Walking Challenge encourages Idaho mayors to be physically active, be a champion for health, and earn money for their community. The funds can be used to promote a program or project that encourages the community, especially children, to be physically active.
Mayors had two options in this year’s challenge: average 5,000 steps per day in October to earn $500 or average 10,000 steps per day to earn $1,000. There were 55 participants who reached the 10,000-step goal this year, while another 21 reached the 5,000-step goal. In all, 76 of the 83 registered mayors earned funds.
“It was great to see so many Idaho mayors step up and participate in the Mayor’s Walking Challenge,” said Kendra Witt-Doyle, Executive Director, Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health. “Idaho communities will benefit from their dedication, and the mayors themselves benefit because walking is one of the best things people can do to promote their own health.”
This year’s challenge was the fourth offered statewide as a program of the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health. Previously, the challenge was offered in the Treasure Valley before expanding to the Magic Valley and eastern Idaho before turning to a statewide event in 2018.
