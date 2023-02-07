PAYETTE — Having followed the provisions of Idaho Code 67-2805(2)(a) — which requires a seal bid process to seek construction companies’ bids on public works in excess of $200,000 — Payette city officials were unable to get bids on its Well No. 24 project. The project would see a new water well drilled within city limits, to accommodate the city’s growing demand for drinking water.

As such, the Payette City Council gave the green light to the city’s water department during its regular meeting on Jan. 17, to turn to the open market to find the company and people it needs to do the work. It appeared on the meeting agenda as Resolution 2023-02.



What's that mean?

According to GeoDrilling International’s website, sonic drilling is “an advanced form of drilling employing the use of high-frequency, resonant energy.” Learn more at http://bit.ly/3XeEsA9.

