PAYETTE — Having followed the provisions of Idaho Code 67-2805(2)(a) — which requires a seal bid process to seek construction companies’ bids on public works in excess of $200,000 — Payette city officials were unable to get bids on its Well No. 24 project. The project would see a new water well drilled within city limits, to accommodate the city’s growing demand for drinking water.
As such, the Payette City Council gave the green light to the city’s water department during its regular meeting on Jan. 17, to turn to the open market to find the company and people it needs to do the work. It appeared on the meeting agenda as Resolution 2023-02.
This action is permitted under Idaho Code 67-2805(2)(a)(viii), which reads, “In its discretion … after finding it to be a fact, pass a resolution declaring that the project sought to be accomplished by the expenditure can be performed more economically by purchasing goods and services on the open market. … If no bids are received, the governing board may procure the goods or services without further competitive bidding procedures.”
“Drillers are very backed up,” said Argo, who noted that companies are being cautious about what projects they will bid on. “Riverside [Construction of Meridian] has done some work here in town and has helped us with some of our cleaning and maintenance on wells; They declined to bid because they didn’t like the way it was described in the plans.”
Another bidder dropped out due to licensing issues. Argo expressed that in seeking bids, he has tried to steer the city clear of issues which they experienced with Well No. 23, which he described as having “totally failed.”
Argo also noted that the city’s wells have had issues with “starting off great, and then tapering off and not coming back to the degree that they should.” As such, he noted officials have hired a hydrogeologist and a subconsultant to help understand why the wells are having such an issue.
“They’ve done some evaluations and then they’ve recommended a methodology to sample the soils, which is called sonic drilling.”
Councilor Daniel Lopez moved to approve the resolution, seconded by Councilor Bobbie Black. The motion carried with a voice vote of 5-0.
In seeking bids, Lopez expressed concern about looking to Oregon-based companies too often for Payette projects. Argo noted that among the companies he is looking at for this project is one company in Caldwell, which was met with approval from Lopez.
