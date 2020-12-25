PAYETTE — Despite advertising for bids on an alley water and sewer replacement project in town earlier this month, the City of Payette received no bids on the project. As such, the Payette City Council addressed the lack of takers at its regular meeting on Monday.
Idaho Code 67-2805 first requires municipalities to seek bids for projects costing between $50,000 and $200,000. In her agenda statement, Deputy City Clerk Bobbie Black explained the available action.
“The City went out for bid for alley water & sewer replacement between Main and 9th Street, 3rd Ave. South and 2nd Ave. North and received no bids for the project,” wrote Black in her statement. “Idaho Code 67-2805(2)(a)(viii) states that if no bids are received then the political subdivision can proceed without further bidding.”
Black recommended that the council vote to put the project to the open market to award the project.
City Attorney Dan Chadwick confirmed to the council its capacity to offer the project to its choice of contractors.
“Once you’ve gone out to bid and you receive absolutely no bids then the statute allows you, after a finding by the council, that there have been no bids received that you can go out and negotiate on the open market for this project,” said Chadwick.
From there, Chadwick explained, the Mayor would be able to negotiate contracts and then bring back proposed contracts to the council for approval.
During the meeting, HECO Engineers Principal Mike Davis expressed that he was initially surprised no bids came in for the project.
“But after talking to some of the contractors, it is a higher risk project, given … how tight the alley is,” said Davis. “And I think it had to do with … how busy the contractors were, so they were not willing to bypass some of their other work for a riskier project. We’ve had some preliminary discussions just before we came back to council to figure out if this was even a possibility and we do have a couple of contractors that are interested in looking at this. We also talked about possibly working out a schedule that’s more flexible for the contractor to maybe work with their schedule and get more competitive.”
Davis clarified that HECO is negotiating with several contractors for this project.
Councilor Mike Kee expressed that he would like to see the project put back out for bids, with Davis saying this available route allows the city to directly negotiate with contractors.
“You have more control,” said Davis.
A roll call vote to approve going to open market was 5-1, with Kee voting against.
No cost estimate was available for the project, as of press time.
