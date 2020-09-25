CALDWELL – Washington County moved to the yellow health alert level this week during SWDH staff’s weekly reassessment of the Southwest District Health COVID-19 Health Alert Levels. Payette County remains in the red health alert level. Adams County remains in the gray health alert level. Gem County and Owyhee County remain in the yellow health alert level. Canyon County remains in the orange health alert level.
The reassessments are based on data and information available for the date range of September 6, 2020 – September 19, 2020. Factors included in determining each county’s health alert level are listed below:
PAYETTE COUNTY - Health Alert Level: Red
Payette County is to remain in the red health alert level, due to a high COVID-19 incidence rate, as well as evidence of cluster outbreaks within schools. Payette County has a daily incidence rate of 2.65 daily new cases per 10,000 people which is decreasing. Only 60.32% of confirmed cases know where they were exposed to COVID-19, which points to sustained community spread. SWDH epidemiologists are concerned by cluster outbreaks from essential gatherings such as local workplace settings and household clusters, as well as non-essential social events. Multiple Payette County schools are seeing cluster outbreaks occurring within the schools. While many metrics for Payette County are improving, evidence from investigations show that some confirmed cases are not following isolation protocols, which is very concerning to SWDH epidemiologists. Additionally, many Payette County residents share their communities with Oregon residents, who are also seeing uncontrolled outbreaks.
WASHINGTON COUNTY - Health Alert Level: Yellow
Washington County will move to the yellow health alert level, due to a decreasing daily incidence rate, as well as cluster outbreaks being a result of essential gatherings such as workplace or household exposure. Washington County currently has a daily incidence rate of 2.04 daily cases per 10,000 people, which is decreasing. The positivity rate for Washington County is 8.43%, which is decreasing. Washington County schools are not currently seeing any cases within their schools, although some students are in quarantine due to family exposure.
SCHOOL DATA
In order to comply with appropriate privacy regulations and constraints, Southwest District Health does not release information on cases within schools on a school-specific or building-specific basis but does provide a county-level summary of COVID-19 cases. Individual schools or school districts determine what information to release regarding cases based on legal counsel advice and constraints of privacy regulations.
As of Thursday, Sept. 24, the following information on school cases is available. The number of students quarantined is reflective of the amount of students currently in quarantine on the day the data are pulled and may not account for students who have been released from quarantine or are just entering quarantine.
Adams: No current isolation or quarantine
Canyon: Isolation: 11 (students and staff); Quarantine: 107 (students and staff)
Gem: Isolation: 1 staff
Owyhee: Isolation: 4 (students and staff); Quarantine: 200 (students and staff)
Payette: Isolation: 5 (students and staff); Quarantine: 13 (students and staff)
Washington: Quarantine: 3 (students and staff)
The isolation cases represent those who are currently positive for COVID-19. The quarantine cases represent those who have been in contact with a positive case and are being asked to stay home for 14 days to monitor for symptoms. In addition, those who are on isolation are asked to isolate away from others for 10 days from onset of symptoms in order to prevent further infection.
Residents are encouraged to keep practicing preventive measures to help our region stay healthy and stay open. Steps include:
• Maintain physical distancing and stay six feet apart from people not in your household
• Wear a face covering when physical distancing cannot be maintained
• Gather outdoors with a small group
• Sanitize and wash your hands often
• Clean and disinfect high touch surfaces often
Information regarding the latest COVID-19 case numbers and data are available on the Southwest District Health website at: https://phd3.idaho.gov/covid19/. You can visit https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/ for statewide information.
Residents with questions regarding COVID-19 can call the agency’s COVID-19 Call Center at (208) 455-5411 Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
