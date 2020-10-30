WASHINGTON COUNTY — While Snake River Correctional Institute has been making headlines for flaws in its handling of COVID-19 cases among its population, the Washington County Jail is seeing an opposite situation, according to a third quarter (July-Sept. 2020) County Commissioners’ Inspection report shared with the newspaper by County Clerk Donna Atwood. The report was made as required by Idaho Code Section 20-622.
According to the report dated Oct. 26, no escapes or attempted escapes have occurred during this quarter. The report also found no physical or operational weakness regarding the security of the jail.
No complaints have been filed regarding the treatment and condition of inmates and no unusual sickness or outbreaks of infections have been reported.
The report indicated that the jail lacks a cleaning schedule and/or a written medical delivery process that provides clear guidance on inmate care in the case such outbreaks were to occur.
However, when asked about this issue in a telephone conversation with the newspaper on Oct. 30, Commission Chairman Kirk Chandler indicated that this was marked in error. The form is formatted as a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ checklist, with Chandler saying he accidentally marked ‘no.’
“The jail is run very well; The inmates are pleased with the treatment they received,” said Chandler. “They [jail staff members] run the jail really good.”
In an Oct. 30 email, Jail Commander Johnny Biddinger confirmed that the jail has both a regular cleaning schedule and protocols for inmate care.
“Inmates are given cleaning supplies daily to clean living areas, shower, and toilet areas,” wrote Biddinger. “Some inmates are selected to become inmate workers and they are tasked to clean high traffic areas in the jail along with laundry and kitchen duties. Washington county jail has also purchased a new high pressure cleaning system for deep cleaning living areas, bathroom areas, and individual cells.”
Biddinger said cleaning by staff and inmates has increased since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
“All inmates have access to medical; we have contracted with an excellent medical provider and pharmacy,” Biddinger added. “For medical emergencies we work closely with local hospital and paramedics if needed.”
Biddinger expressed gratitude for the chance to clarify this mistake.
“I do not remember any time that we have not had a policy for cleaning schedules and medical procedures.”
Due to the error, Chandler said the inspection will be added to the Nov. 2 agenda to be corrected.
