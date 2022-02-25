SALT LAKE CITY — The FBI Salt Lake City Field Office invites all interested students enrolled in accredited high schools in Utah, Idaho, and Montana to apply to attend the Teen Academy, which will be held virtually April 11-14 from 4 to 6 p.m. each day.
The FBI Teen Academy provides an opportunity for high school students to catch a glimpse behind the scenes of the FBI. Upon completion of Teen Academy, high school students will foster a greater understanding of the FBI’s mission and how we serve our citizens, community, and nation.
During the academy, students will be afforded an opportunity to learn about how evidence and hazardous material are collected at crime scenes; discover how FBI SWAT executes arrests; learn about the domestic terrorism, civil rights, crimes against children, and cyber programs; and job opportunities and requirements.
Due to the vast diversity in our workforce, any student with an interest in the FBI, what we do, and how a relationship with the FBI can help their school, is encouraged to apply. The program is not exclusive to students interested in criminal justice.
All students will be evaluated based on their application (school activities and community involvement) and an essay to determine which students will be offered a seat in the class. None of the above elements will be the sole basis of evaluation of an application, and the application process should be taken seriously by all applicants.
The application, release form, and a supporting essay must be received by the FBI Salt Lake City Field Office by 4 p.m. March 11, 2022. Incomplete and late applications will not be accepted.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.