PAYETTE COUNTY — The workload being handled by the 2022 Idaho Legislature has grown to 101 items as of Monday, up from 32 the week prior, according to the Legislature’s website. Bills added to the pile this week cover topics including voter registration and absentee ballots, youth programs, fuel taxes and scholarships.
Following is a sample of bills brought forward during the week ending Jan. 28. A complete list of bills under consideration this session can be found online at https://bit.ly/3KcjblG.
House of Representatives
• The “Motor Voter” registration concept would be headed for Idaho if the Legislature passes House Bill 459. The bill would provide automatic voter registration for eligible citizens at the same time while they apply for or renew a driver license or state-issued identification, except where an individual opts out.
The act of voting – being able to elect our leaders and set our course as a state and a nation – defines the United States at home and abroad,” its statement of purpose reads, in part. “This legislation aims to facilitate the exercise of this basic right for thousands of eligible citizens who are unregistered or have outdated registrations due to relocation.”
The bill was introduced on Jan. 24 by Rep. Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, and printed as of Jan. 25.
• Those with concerns about getting vaccinated for COVID-19 may be interested in House Bill 464, which seeks to add to existing law to make COVID vaccination-related accidents or injuries compensable.
Specifically, according to its statement, it would provide for compensation resulting from employer-mandated vaccination.
It was introduced Jan. 26 by the Commerce and Human Resources Committee and printed as of Jan. 27.
According to the Health Resources and Services Administration, COVID-19 vaccines are covered countermeasures under the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP), but not under the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program.
• Do you own a short-term rental property? On Jan. 26, the Revenue and Taxation Committee proposed a tax break for such owners through House Bill 471.
“The bill adds language to the short-term rental statutes, 63-1803 and 63-1804, Idaho Code to clarify that short-term Idaho real property rentals are not subject to the marketplace facilitator statutes,” according to its statement. “The 2017 short term rental statute, enacted with HB 216, contains a requirement for property owners to register, collect, and remit taxes - including sales tax, travel and convention, and any local-option taxes applicable.”
It has been reported out of committee with a do-pass recommendation as of Jan. 31, and has been filed for a second reading.
• Introduced Jan. 27 by the Transportation and Defense Committee, House Bill 476 would amend Idaho Code 46-805 to simplify provisions of service for the Idaho Youth Challenge Academy.
“Currently, Idaho Code Section 46-805(2)(b) requires the Governor to select and appoint the members of the IDYCA Governing Board without input from the Idaho Military Division Adjutant General,” its statement reads. “The proposed change will allow the Adjutant General to vet and nominate individuals for the Governing Board.”
It has been reported printed as of Jan. 28.
• Does your voting precinct use drop boxes to collect absentee ballots? If passed, House Bill 485 would make use of drop boxes illegal in Idaho.
Introduced Jan. 28 By Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, it was printed and referred to the Ways and Means Committee as of Jan. 31.
• Anyone who has observed how volatile fuel prices can be may take interest in House Bill 492. This legislation by Reps. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, and Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, would temporarily reduce the state’s tax on motor fuels from 32 cents per gallon to 16 cents per gallon through June 2024.
It was introduced Jan. 28 for a first reading, and was reported as referred to Ways and Means as of Jan. 31.
• Disabled college students with military service may benefit from House Bill 506, which seeks to clarify how these students are evaluated for Armed Forces and Public Safety Officer scholarships.
“The purpose of this legislation is to make a technical correction updating the language in Section 33-4302(7), Idaho Code, regarding the determination of disability for members of the Armed Forces,” its statement reads. “Currently, the statute references the disability determinations made by the United States Social Security Administration. The proposed amendment would amend this language to allow to use either the existing determinations or any determination recognized by the Idaho Division of Veterans Services.”
Introduced by the Education Committee, its first reading was Jan. 31.
Senate
• The Commerce and Human Resources Committee is seeking to revise state provisions for contributions to government employees’ health savings accounts through Senate Bill 1236.
“This legislation addresses Heath Savings Accounts for State employees by making it easier for the Department of Administration to calculate the monthly amounts to be deposited in an employee’s Health Savings Account,” according to its statement.
Introduced for a first reading on Jan. 26, it was reported printed as of Jan. 27.
• Anyone who has been disadvantaged in obtaining housing because of their ethnicity may be interested in Senate Bill 1240. It aims to prohibit and remove racially restrictive covenants from deeds to real estate.
“During the twentieth century, both redlining and racial covenants were widely used tools that created housing disparities based on race,” according to its statement. “Developers and private landowners embedded racial covenants in property deeds, prohibiting all non-whites from owning, renting, or occupying property – unless doing so as a domestic servant. This bill will allow homeowners or tenants to update a housing covenant in compliance with federal law under The Fair Housing Act, Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, Sec. 800 [42 U.S.C. § 3601].”
The bill was introduced by the Judiciary and Rules Committee on Jan. 27 and printed as of Jan. 28
• Those serving on water and sewer district boards across the state could benefit from Senate Bill 1248, which would allow districts to increase compensation for their services from the present maximum of $100 to a new maximum of $150.
Introduced Jan. 28 by the Local Government and Taxation Committee, it was reported printed as of Jan. 31.
Following are bills that have seen significant action in the past week.
• House Bill 443 by the Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee, which “a dedicated fund for the purpose of funding the one-time amount required for public schools to buy in to the state’s medical and dental group insurance plan” according to its statement, passed the House with a vote of 55-14-1 on Jan. 24 and has been introduced in the Senate as of Jan. 25. Reps. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, and Ryan Kerby, R-New Plymouth, both voted in favor of the bill.
• House Bill 444 by Judiciary, Rules and Administration, which is aimed to extend the Coronavirus Limited Immunity Act’s sunset date to July 1, 2023, passed the House unanimously on Jan. 31, 70-0. It was transmitted to the Senate the same day.
• House Bill 445 by the Health and Welfare Committee, which seeks to repeal Idaho Code 39-1501 requiring biological products pending sale to either be kept at temperatures below 60 degrees Fahrenheit or “well within the date stamped on the package,” also passed with a unanimous 70-0 vote on Jan 31. It is also reported transmitted to the Senate.
• House Bill 446 by Health and Welfare, which seeks to provide that certain nabiximols not be counted as Schedule I controlled substances under Idaho Code, passed the House 65-5-0 on Jan. 31. It has been transmitted to the Senate.
Nabiximols is an oromucosal spray derived from marijuana and is being studied in multiple sclerosis and other neurological disorders, according to its statement.
