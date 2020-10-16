BOISE - The Idaho Transportation Department is receiving public comment on applications to allow loads of up to 129,000 lbs. on three highways in the Treasure Valley through a virtual hearing.
ITD is hosting information about each application online. The three routes being evaluated are:
• ID-19, State Line to Homedale
(800) 527-7985
• U.S. 20/26, I-18 to ID-16
(855) 625-5235
• I-84 Business Loop, Nampa
(844) 221-5056
Members of the public are invited to learn about each application and ITD’s technical evaluations. The websites include safety, mobility, and economic information about 129,000-pound loads. The comment period for these applications will close November 15th.
Citizens who are unable to access the websites can record verbal comments by calling the toll-free number for a given route above. Written comments can also be submitted to ITD Freight Program Manager Scott Luekenga via e-mail to OfficeoftheChiefEngineer@itd.idaho.gov or mail to:
Idaho Transportation Department
ATTN: Scott Luekenga
PO Box 7129
Boise, ID 83707-1129
The Department is required to conduct an analysis and public hearing on all requests to operate 129,000-pound loads on the state highway system before the Idaho Transportation Board makes a final decision. Additional information can be found at itd.idaho.gov/freight.
Persons needing an interpreter or special accommodations are urged to contact (208) 334-8884. TTY/TDD Users: Dial 711 or (800) 377-3529 to use Idaho Relay System.
