CALDWELL — Southwest District Health (SWDH) staff continue to coordinate the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. To date, over 9,200 doses of vaccine have been administered across the six-county region SWDH serves. SWDH has added a section to the existing COVID-19 Data Dashboard at https://phd3.idaho.gov/covid19/ that provides information on the total number of doses distributed and current priority groups eligible for vaccine, updated weekly.
The agency’s COVID-19 hotline has been receiving many questions about the COVID-19 vaccine and its availability. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare published an updated estimated timeline<https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/When-can-I-get-a-COVID-vaccine-in-Idaho-011221-5.pdf> on January 12, 2021; vaccine availability is and will continue to be based on the supply and the number of people in priority groups who choose to be vaccinated. The agency has launched a COVID-19 vaccine webpage at https://phd3.idaho.gov/covid19/#Vaccine to keep SWDH communities up-to-date with current COVID-19 vaccine information.
On Jan. 12, Gov. Brad Little announced his decision on who would be included in Group 2.1 of the State’s Vaccine Plan and to allow them to be vaccinated starting Jan. 13. Group 2.1 includes First Responders and Safety, Education, and Correctional and Detention Facility Staff. While the agency understands the desire to move forward with additional groups eligible for vaccine, current vaccine demand in the agency’s jurisdiction of Adams, Canyon, Gem, Owyhee, Payette, and Washington Counties far exceeds vaccine supply, and at this time, a future increase in supply is unknown.
The agency is working diligently to build capacity within communities to distribute and administer available COVID-19 vaccines. It is not delaying distribution of COVID-19 vaccine. While interest in vaccine is high, weekly vaccine allotments are limited at this time and will impact how quickly individuals can get vaccinated. Vaccine is being distributed to healthcare partners, including clinics and pharmacies who have enrolled to be COVID-19 vaccine providers. Vaccine is currently being offered to the population in Priority Group 1 and eligible individuals in Priority Group 2.1 as defined by Idaho’s COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee’s (CVAC) recommendations that have been approved by Little. They can be found at https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/covid-19-vaccine/
The agency began vaccinating eligible individuals in Priority Group 2.1, but is still also vaccinating people in Priority Group 1, and persons working in the medical (primarily outpatient and inpatient setting aside from those in 1.1), dental, pharmacy, and public health profession. Members of the general public seeking COVID-19 vaccinations can watch for updates from the agency for information about when and where vaccines will be available. While public health supports the COVID-19 vaccine, individuals can choose whether or not to pursue the vaccine as a protection measure.
Healthcare providers, including dental and pharmacy professionals who fit within the Phase 1 priority group and eligible individuals that are part of the current Phase 2.1 priority group interested in the COVID-19 vaccine, are invited to reach out to staff by e-mailing COVIDvaccine@phd3.idaho.gov or calling the Southwest District Health COVID-19 Hotline at (208) 455-5411. The hotline is available Monday through Friday (with the exception of observed holidays) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine, including a Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) section, visit https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/covid-19-vaccine/.
