BOISE — All people 16+ can schedule vaccine appointments as of April 5, according to a Thursday news release by St. Luke’s Health System. You can schedule your vaccine appointment directly through myChart or by calling (208) 381-9500. If there are no available appointments, you can fill out a vaccine questionnaire to be contacted when appointments are available or check back.
If you don’t have a myChart account, you can create one online or by calling (208) 381-9000. If you are unable to use technology or need interpretation services, please call (208) 381-9500. You may also set up online myChart proxy access for family members or dependents and fill out a questionnaire for them.
St. Luke’s continue to follow the state’s recommendations and is one of many providers giving COVID-19 vaccinations in Idaho. You can find a list of vaccine providers for your area on the Idaho COVID-19 Vaccination Information site.
Your Next Steps
If you are an adult 18+:
• Log into St. Luke’s myChart. [If you don’t have an account, you can create one online or by calling (208) 381-9000.]
• Click on Schedule COVID Vaccine Appointment.
• Answer a few quick questions and then schedule your vaccine appointment.
You can also call (208) 381-9500 to schedule an appointment. If there are no available appointments, you have the option of checking back or filling out a vaccine questionnaire to be contacted when appointments are available.
For minors 16-17 years old:
• Minors cannot consent for a COVID vaccine. They must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to provide consent at the time of the appointment. Written or verbal consent will need to be provided by a parent or legal guardian, if not present at the time of the appointment.
• Teens 16-17 years old can only receive the Pfizer vaccine, which is available at St. Luke’s sites in Nampa, Meridian, Boise and Twin Falls.
• Minors cannot schedule their own appointments in myChart. Parents or legal guardians with teen proxy access can schedule for the minor. To get teen proxy access, the teen will need to grant teen proxy access to their parent or legal guardian through their own MyChart account.
• Parents can schedule without proxy access by calling 208-381-9500.
• Minors can schedule their own vaccine appointment by calling 208-381-9500, however, they must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to provide consent at the time of the appointment, or provide written or verbal consent of a parent or legal guardian, if not present at the time of the appointment.
How to schedule:
• Log into St. Luke’s myChart. (If a minor doesn’t have an account, they will need to get an activation code online or by calling 208-381-9000.)
• Click on Schedule COVID Vaccine Appointment.
• Answer a few quick questions and then schedule your vaccine appointment.
• Or call (208) 381-9500.
St. Luke’s officials request that you do not call clinics for updates so staff can focus on patient care.
