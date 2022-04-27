BOISE — Idaho Power has filed the final piece of its annual spring cost adjustments with the Idaho Public Utilities Commission (IPUC). This year’s Power Cost Adjustment (PCA) calls for a price increase across all customer classes as a result of higher power costs related to last summer’s unprecedented heatwave and lower hydro generation because of drought conditions.
Neither Idaho Power nor its shareholders receive any financial return from this filing, which is a request for $103.4 million. The money collected is used solely to recover expenses associated with annual fluctuations in power costs.
“We are sensitive to the impacts rate increases have on our customers and work hard to serve our growing number of customers with prices that remain 20% to 30% lower than the rest of the nation,” said Ryan Adelman, Vice President of Power Supply. “Unfortunately, the drought and last summer’s record heatwave resulted in higher-than-expected overall power supply costs. Recovering these costs helps us maintain the reliable service our customers depend on.”
The overall impact to residential customer bills on June 1 depends on the outcome of three filings:
The annual PCA, filed today, is a cost-recovery tool that passes on both the benefits and costs of supplying energy to Idaho Power customers. If the PCA proposal is approved by the IPUC as filed, the typical Idaho residential customer using 950 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of energy per month will see a $6.54 increase on their bill related to this request.
