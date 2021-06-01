CALDWELL – The Idaho Transportation Department will close the Ustick Road Overpass beginning today, June 1 to begin demolishing the bridge. Replacing the overpass will make room for additional lanes on Interstate 84 between Caldwell and Nampa.

I-84 will be reduced to one lane in each direction overnight. On Friday night, June 4, eastbound I-84 will be closed between Franklin Road (exit 29) in Caldwell and Karcher/Midland Blvd (exit 33) in Nampa while crews continue demolition work for the overpass.

The interstate closure will begin at 10 p.m. and will end at 7 a.m. Saturday morning. Traffic will exit at Franklin Road (Exit 29) in Caldwell and be detoured to Nampa-Caldwell Boulevard to Karcher/Midland Blvd. (Exit 33).

Aviation Way at the intersection with Ustick Road will also be closed starting June 1 and reopen in September 2021. The closure will allow the contractor to build up the roadway.

Construction in the area is anticipated to last approximately 15 months.

