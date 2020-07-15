BOISE - If you’re still sharpening your pencil to work on your federal income tax due today, select Idaho Post Offices and will be open after 5 p.m., and Post Office locations with self service kiosks will be available to help you meet that all important July 15 deadline. Visit usps.com, select “Quick Tools” on the toolbar, and then from the drop menu, choose “Find a USPS Location.”
July 15 is the new Tax Day, as the Treasury Department moved the deadline to help taxpayers contend with disruption related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Postal employees offer the following Tax Day tips:
• Mail early in the day at any Post Office. Be sure to verify Post Office hours of operation;
• If depositing a tax return in a blue collection box on July 15, double check the scheduled pick-up time. Your tax envelope must be deposited prior to the last scheduled pick-up time posted to receive the July 15 postmark;
• Clearly and correctly address your envelope, including the return address, and use the correct ZIP Code, if not using the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) pre-addressed envelope;
• Affix the correct postage. Some tax returns include many forms and require additional postage. For First-Class letter-sized envelopes, one ounce is 55 cents and 15 cents for each additional ounce. A two-ounce letter-sized envelope is 70 cents. For a First-Class flat-sized (8 ½ X 11) envelope, the cost is $1.00 up to the first ounce and 20 cents for each additional ounce. That would be $1.20 for up to two ounces;
• Customers may purchase postage at the retail counter or at a Self-Service Ship and Mail Center (credit/debit card only) in the Post Office lobby. Stamps also are available at alternate retail access locations posted at usps.com.
