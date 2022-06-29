FRUITLAND — With food trucks increasing in popularity in the U.S. and more and more finding their way into the Western Treasure Valley, local officials are seeking ways to accommodate them. One such example of this change of heart came at the Fruitland City Council’s regular meeting on June 13.
According to the meeting minutes, in requesting a temporary city license to allow them to operate their newly acquired food truck, Fruitland residents Jennifer and Nathan Rawlinson expressed that they “feel the current City Code requirements for peddlers/solicitors permitting is strict and limiting.”
Presently, under Fruitland City Code 3-6-3, “No person shall engage in, prosecute or carry on any business … either as a principal, an agent of, an employee of, a trainee of, or either directly or indirectly on behalf of a person who is defined as a ‘peddler’ or ‘solicitor,’ without first obtaining a license and paying the required fee.”
Following the council’s discussion, Councilor Ed Pierson moved to have City Attorney Stephanie Bonney develop a proposed amendment to city code, seconded by Councilor Jeff Carpenter. The motion carried unanimously, 4-0. Also during this meeting, the Rawlinsons received a temporary six-month license to operate their food truck.
According to City Administrator Stuart Grimes, the forthcoming amendment also stands to benefit other sellers in the city of Fruitland.
“The code they are considering amending is the peddler/solicitor code section. Food trucks just happen to fall under that code.”
At a followup during the council’s regular meeting on June 27, Nathan Rawlinson asked for clarification on whether city code requires a permit for each event they sell food at. City Clerk Suzanne Pearcy stated that same day email or telephone notification and getting written permission from property owners at sale locations, before selling, was sufficient.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.