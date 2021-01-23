BOISE — An updated plan for school winter sports enables Idaho school districts and charter schools to allow up to 40 percent capacity in school gymnasiums for games and matches, or up to four spectators per student participant, whichever is larger, if physical distancing requirements can be maintained or if masks are worn.
The updated plan, developed by the Governor’s office and the office of the State Board of Education, covers the remainder of the 2020-21 winter sports school year and is consistent with the requirements of Governor Brad Little’s Idaho Stage 2 Stay Healthy Order.
Participating students including athletes, cheerleaders, band and dance team members will not be included in determining gym capacity during their event.
Student body members can attend “Home” games only and will count against the 40 percent capacity. Administrators are required to post the plan’s protocols at the entry doors of the gymnasium.
The updated plan is posted on the State Board of Education’s website:
