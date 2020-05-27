By Corey Evan
PAYETTE - With growth to the number of people living in city limits in recent years, the city of Payette has found need to review the way it manages its emergency services. At its May 18 meeting in Council Chambers, the Payette City Council reviewed a first draft of a proposed amendment to its Intergovernmental Agreement for Consolidated Emergency Communication System. The agreement pertains specifically to 911 dispatch services. The meeting was broadcast online via Zoom.
Due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19, the Payette County Sheriff Department would not be able to hold its annual 911 Advisory/Operations Board meeting prior to June 1. Until it can be held, Lt. Andy Creech presented a chart to the city by technological means, detailing recommended changes to the city’s chargeable expenses. It recommended changing billing to go to the last closed budget year rather than using projections for the next one.
Following are additional reasons Creech gave for his recommendation, which he said is supported by Sheriff Chad Huff:
• “This would allow the cities to budget without impairment from the county’s budgeting process.”
• “It will also eliminate the need for credits in years where the actual expenditure was less than the projected budget.”
According to information from the Sheriff’s office, the proposed dispatch budget for Fiscal Year 21 is $671,695, which will be split up between those receiving consolidated services including cities of Fruitland and New Plymouth. Payette’s share of the proposed budget would be a 44.89% increase over Fiscal Year 20. The budget for Fiscal Year 20 was not available by press time.
City Attorney Dan Chadwick explained to the council that a request for an open meeting between the three cities and the county would have to come in before this item could be considered in a full discussion.
As this was not an action item during this meeting, this item was placed on hold.
