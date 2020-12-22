WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — Are you looking for a career in farming, or wish to learn more about how your favorite foods are cultivated? If so, University of Idaho Extension, Payette County has created a new opportunity you may be interested in.
The university has partnered with Little Buddy Farm in Fruitland to launch hands-on courses in farm and ranch production to prospective students in the valley.
“Payette County Extension is plugged into a statewide resource network of educators and producers called ‘Cultivating Success,’” wrote Karie Boone, extension educator. “The classes to be offered this winter, spring and summer have been developed in collaboration with a farmer advisory board of experienced producers from around the state (they are part of the cultivating success network). The curriculum will then be adapted to local conditions and needs particular to enrolled participants.”
Topics to be taught include practical production and management skills related to livestock and animals, soil health, small-scale equipment, budgeting and financing, among others.
“The goal of this teaching project is to increase beginning farmer and rancher knowledge, experience, and implementation of best practices to increase economic, environmental and social sustainability through in-depth, on-farm, hands-on learning experiences,” Boone added.
Little Buddy Farm is owned by Jordan and Dana Gross, who have offered the university an acre of their farmland with water access to enable the program to move forward.
“Payette County Extension has surveyed local small scale market gardeners to identify their educational needs,” according to Boone. “The topics offered in the online and hands-on classes are chosen in response to these surveys.”
Boone also pointed to a statewide needs assessment conducted in 2017, which helped find out what learning modes students would be interested in.
“Of the 532 respondents who said they had participated in a horticulture, small farms, or food systems programing within the last five years, 82% were very interested in learning through in-person workshops and 67% were very interested in field days.”
Class development and supplies are funded in part by the university and through a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
