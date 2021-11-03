FRUITLAND — As the Argus learned from Payette County Prosecuting Attorney Mike Duke on Friday, two of the suspects in the Oct. 14 hazing incident at Fruitland High School were already adults when it took place.
“A third turned 18 after the incident occurred,” Duke wrote in an email Friday. “In Idaho, a juvenile who commits a crime is charged as a juvenile even if they are 18 when the charges are brought. There are exceptions to this, but that applies here. We will release the two names once a charging decision has been made.”
He noted that because all of the victims and most of the offenders are juveniles, that records regarding this incident would be “either heavily redacted or sealed to protect the interests of the children.”
No charges have yet been filed, according to Duke.
How we got here
Two students who play football on Fruitland High School’s junior varsity team allege that on Oct. 14 they and another student were victims of a hazing incident.
Superintendent Lyle Bayley would not previously comment on disciplinary actions for any of the students, however said the district was aware of the complaint and following up on it, as they would with anything that goes against the district policy.
According to the initial complaint, 11 members of the varsity football team were involved in the hazing of three students, two who are 14 and one who is 15.
The incident was reported to the Payette County Sheriff’s Office by two of the students the night that it allegedly occurred. According to the complaint, after a junior varsity game on Oct. 14, the varsity players took the younger players to McDonalds.
After eating there, the older players allegedly drove the victims to Birding Island South, outside of New Plymouth and tied the younger players to a fence, shocking one of them with a dog collar. The complaint states that the varsity players then removed the restraints and returned the younger football players to the high school.
