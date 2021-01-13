BOISE — On Monday morning, Idaho State Troopers arrested two people approximately one hour apart, after they were each identified as being the subjects of outstanding arrest warrants. Both were taken into custody without incident. Neither arrest was the direct result of activity that occurred today at the State Capitol.

Arrested: Robert J.R. Jones, 40, Nampa

Charge: Warrant - disturbing the peace (m)

Jones was arrested as he stood near a small group of people at a pop-up tent in front of the Idaho State Capitol at approximately 10:39 a.m.

Arrested: David M. Pettinger, 44, Eagle

Charge: Warrant - disturbing the peace (m)

Pettinger was arrested as he and a small group of people entered the inside ground floor of the Capitol building at approx. 11:47 a.m. 

Both Jones and Pettinger were booked into the Ada County Jail on the above charges. Both warrants stem from investigations conducted by the Boise Police Department.

