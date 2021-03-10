BOISE — The days are getting longer, and that means more time for fishing! Idaho Power is doing its part to make that spring fishing trip even better by adding 50,000 rainbow trout to C.J. Strike Reservoir this week.
Idaho Power conducts two major trout stocking events in the Snake River each year, in coordination with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.
Over the course of three days, Idaho Power tankers will release the fish at the Cottonwood boat ramp and the Jacks Creek sportsman’s access boat ramp. The first loads of fish arrived Monday.
Raised in the Hagerman Valley, the trout are about 10 inches long — already pan-sized. Fish that avoid the stringer or the creel grow quickly at C.J. Strike and will provide opportunities for anglers through the summer and beyond.
“This spring release is a good boost to the early fishing season,” said Idaho Power Hatchery Facilities Coordinator Travis Long. “For folks that enjoy being outdoors, cabin fever starts setting in right about now, so this provides a good opportunity to break out the fishing gear and hopefully catch some supper.”
The fish-cleaning station at C.J. Strike Reservoir will remain closed until later this month when the danger of freezing has passed.
The trout release is one of the ways Idaho Power provides recreational opportunities to the public as required by its federal licenses to operate hydroelectric facilities on the Snake River.
Some previously released fish have jaw tags. Anglers who report catching one of these tagged fish will have their names entered in an annual drawing for $1,000. Anglers who catch a jaw-tagged fish should note the tag number, the date the fish was caught, the location and whether the fish was released. Call 1-800-388-6011 to be eligible for the drawing.
Reporting tags helps the company evaluate the success of its annual stocking effort.
For more information about tagged trout or Idaho Power’s numerous fish programs, visit idahopower.com/fish.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.