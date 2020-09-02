BOISE — Idaho State Police are looking for anyone driving on Interstate 84 through Nampa Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 1, who may have seen something tossed from a window of a moving car. That something tossed was, according to one witness, a puppy.
The incident reportedly happened at about 2:20 p.m. on the westbound interstate in Nampa. An ISP Trooper happened by moments later and was flagged down by a woman who said she saw the incident and pulled over to help the puppy.
Although the woman says she witnessed the puppy being tossed from the car, she was not able to describe either the vehicle or the person(s) inside.
The trooper called Canyon County Animal Control who picked up the animal. The puppy is currently receiving care at the West Valley Humane Society. Folks at the Humane Society say the puppy is a Shitzu, and likely about 10 weeks old. He suffered some road rash around his mouth and paws but otherwise, thankfully, appears okay. And the little dog will have a bright future; Investigating troopers have identified the rightful owner of a puppy found on I-84.
Troopers have been in contact with shelter managers at the West Valley Humane Society, where workers have been caring for the puppy since it was recovered.
Although it appears the little dog will be reunited with his family, investigators with both Idaho State Police and Nampa Police would still like to find out who took the puppy.
Anyone who may have information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (208) 343-COPS [2677]. Tips can be anonymous and also made online at 343cops.com, or leave a tip using the “P3 Tips” app for your mobile device.
