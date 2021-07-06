MERIDIAN — Drop something?
Idaho State Police are looking for witnesses to help them find whoever lost a large metal shelving rack on Interstate 84 in Nampa earlier this week.
On Tuesday, June 29 at 6:22 a.m., State Troopers responded to a call of a single-vehicle crash on the westbound interstate between Franklin and Northside Boulevards. The rack was reportedly blocking the lane closest to the median.
A driver of a small Toyota SUV reports swerving to avoid hitting the metal rack and striking the median. The driver, a 20-year-old man from Cascade, was taken to a nearby hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigating Troopers would like to locate the vehicle that lost the rack and speak with the driver. Anyone with information is urged to call ISP District 3 at (208) 884-7360.
Secure your load!
Troopers remind motorists to make sure all items are securely fastened to a vehicle or trailer. Tarps, bungee cords, or rope are easily available and can keep items from becoming flying debris and roadway hazards.
If you see a roadway hazard, call *ISP (*477) or 911.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.