MERIDIAN — Drop something?

Idaho State Police are looking for witnesses to help them find whoever lost a large metal shelving rack on Interstate 84 in Nampa earlier this week. 

On Tuesday, June 29 at 6:22 a.m., State Troopers responded to a call of a single-vehicle crash on the westbound interstate between Franklin and Northside Boulevards. The rack was reportedly blocking the lane closest to the median. 

A driver of a small Toyota SUV reports swerving to avoid hitting the metal rack and striking the median. The driver, a 20-year-old man from Cascade, was taken to a nearby hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigating Troopers would like to locate the vehicle that lost the rack and speak with the driver. Anyone with information is urged to call ISP District 3 at (208) 884-7360.

Secure your load!

Troopers remind motorists to make sure all items are securely fastened to a vehicle or trailer. Tarps, bungee cords, or rope are easily available and can keep items from becoming flying debris and roadway hazards.   

If you see a roadway hazard, call *ISP (*477) or 911.

Tags

Load comments