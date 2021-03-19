PAYETTE — Two very popular topics, fair housing and Arbor Day, made their way into the Payette City Council agenda in time for its regular meeting on Monday. They appeared as a pair of proclamations by city officials, recognizing each of these respective issues.
Mayor Jeff Williams read aloud his proclamation declaring April to be “Fair Housing Month” in Payette. It reads, in part:
“WHEREAS, housing is a critical component of family and community health and stability and
WHEREAS, housing choice impacts our children’s access to education, our ability to seek and retain employment options, the cultural benefits we enjoy, the extent of our exposure to crime and drugs, and the quality of health care we receive in emergencies; and
WHEREAS, the laws of this nation and our state seek to ensure such equality of choice for all transactions involving housing; and
WHEREAS, ongoing education, outreach and monitoring are key to raising awareness of fair housing principles, practices, rights and responsibilities; and
WHEREAS, only through continued cooperation, commitment and support of all Idahoans can barriers to fair housing be removed;
NOW, THEREFORE, I, Jeffrey Williams, Mayor of city of Payette, Idaho, Payette County, do hereby proclaim April 2021 to be FAIR HOUSING MONTH.”
Councilor Lori Steiniker followed Williams in reading the Mayor’s 2021 Arbor Day Proclamation. It reads, in part:
“Whereas, Arbor Day is now observed throughout the nation and the world, and
Whereas, trees can reduce the erosion of our precious topsoil by wind and water, lower our heating and cooling costs, moderate the temperature, clean the air, produce oxygen and provide habitat for wildlife, and
Whereas, trees are a renewable resource giving up paper, wood for our homes, fuel for our fires and countless other wood products, and
Whereas, trees in our city increase property values, enhance the economic vitality of business areas, and beautify our community, and
Whereas, trees, wherever they are planted, are a source of joy and spiritual renewal,
NOW, THEREFORE, I Jeffrey Williams, Mayor of the city of Payette do hereby proclaim April 29, 2021 as Arbor Day in the city of Payette.”
In his Arbor Day proclamation, Williams urges Payette residents to celebrate the day by planting and caring for trees “to gladden the heart and promote the well-being of this and future generations.”
