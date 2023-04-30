FRUITLAND — As Payette County continues to move forward from the events of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials at Treasure Valley Transit — Snake River Transit’s operator — are doing the same. In her annual funding request to the Fruitland City Council at its regular meeting on April 24, Executive Director Terri Lindenberg said that things are looking up for its fledgling Payette County transit system.
“It has been a rather daunting year,” she told the council. “We faced a labor shortage and inflation of up to 9% that affected everyone.”
She is seeking $25,000 as part of the city’s next budget cycle — the same amount the system received from the city of Fruitland in 2022 — to meet its matching fund requirements.
According to Lindenberg, the system’s ridership is up 16%. However, the system faced a fuel cost increase of 27% in 2022, and needed to raise wages to compete with local school districts in hiring an additional employee, she said.
“In addition to that, we implemented a TVT CDL driving school. All of these issues coming together, we were able to hire a new employee. We’re fully staffed and we’re doing well.”
Keeping the system’s balance sheet afloat in recent years, she said they have been able to harness CARES Act funds to make up for recent shortfalls. In addition, she reports that her team has applied for an Idaho Transportation Department technology grant to install a tablet on its bus to keep to automatically track how many passengers ride each day. She is also working on another grant to further market Snake River Transit in the area
“We do everything manually by hand — checking off every passenger that gets on the bus.”
The Highway Worship Center in Fruitland is providing contract support to the system by providing free parking for its buses, she added.
“We appreciate the service, I just think it’s great,” said Councilor Ed Pierson.
Councilor Kari Peterson moved to put this request on the list of items to consider in the city’s next budget workshop. The motion carried with a voice vote of 4-0.
Service is presently provided fare-free according to the system’s website at https://bit.ly/3Npa81i. Passengers and other individuals with questions can reach Snake River Transit at (208) 463-9111.
Corey Evanis a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. He can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com.
