FRUITLAND — As Payette County continues to move forward from the events of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials at Treasure Valley Transit — Snake River Transit’s operator — are doing the same. In her annual funding request to the Fruitland City Council at its regular meeting on April 24, Executive Director Terri Lindenberg said that things are looking up for its fledgling Payette County transit system.

“It has been a rather daunting year,” she told the council. “We faced a labor shortage and inflation of up to 9% that affected everyone.”



Corey Evan is a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. He can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com.

Tags

Load comments