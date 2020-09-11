PAYETTE — Treasure Valley Military Honors is looking to update its uniforms and is reaching out to the community for help in doing so. The team is seeking funds to replace portions of its uniforms to match those of military honors teams in surrounding areas.
“In order for all of us to look the same we new winter coats,” wrote Steve Farrow, a team member with the Treasure Valley team, in a message to the newspaper on Sept. 8. We also want to do away with ties and go to gold scarfs and gold cords.”
This being the team’s first uniform update in recent memory, the conversation surrounding the move is a fairly recent one, according to Farrow.
“Other teams have cords and scarfs and look great. This is something we talked about lately to make us look more professional.”
Farrow said the team is seeking $2,000 in donations to make this goal a reality. Those wishing to make a tax-deductible donation toward this goal can reach out to the team at: Treasure Valley Military Honors, c/o Payette American Legion Post No. 33, P.O. Box 757, Payette, Idaho 83661.
“We are a team of dedicated and trained Veterans providing dignified Military Funeral Honors to Veterans who have defended our nation. It is our way of “Honoring Those Who Served,” added Farrow. “Thanks and God bless our veterans, military men and women and the USA.”
