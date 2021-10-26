NEW PLYMOUTH — New Plymouth residents concerned about cost of living increases have one more increase to plan for, in the form of an increase in trash collection fees. A 5.2% increase in fees by the city’s collecting agency, Hardin Sanitation, was approved by the New Plymouth City Council at its regular meeting on Monday.
During a public hearing about the increase, site manager Mark Fulwiler said that it is necessary to sustain operations, and the increase is warranted by the Consumer Price Index.
“When I sent this [request] letter, it [the index] was currently at 5.2%. I believe it’s at 5.4% now in our area,” said Fulwiler.
Despite the change in index, the request was unchanged from 5.2%. He said this increase would amount to an average bill increase of 76 cents per customer.
“That’s the most frequent customer that we have, that has the 96-gallon cart.”
When asked by resident Kevin Wilson what the increased rates would be used for, Fulwiler said the monies would offset increasing fuel, labor, insurance and other costs.
“The bottom line is last year what cost you $100 costs you $105.20 today. And it costs us the same … We’ve implemented wage increases to keep our employees, so we have the same drivers, newer trucks. Garbage trucks cost anywhere from $300,000 to $400,000. Equipment, you see new carts on the street, we replace these when wheels are broken, lids are broken … All these things cost money.”
Fulwiler mentioned a previous conversation he had with city officials about obtaining leaf collection services. He offered during this meeting to provide such services, with details to be discussed at a later date.
Councilor Tom Hoppell moved to approve the proposed rate increase, seconded by Councilor Cora Kurth. This motion carried unanimously, with a vote of 4-0.
