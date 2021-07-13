BOISE — The Idaho Transportation Department made its first foray into using Grant Anticipation Revenue Vehicle (GARVEE) bonding over 15 years ago. Since then, it has supplemented this debt with refinancing and restructuring to keep interest rates stable.
According to a Thursday news release from the department, its latest refinance will save $15.5 million in debt payments over the bonds’ lifetime. In all, department officials said its four refinancings have resulted in an estimated aggregate savings of $41 million.
Readers who commute into the Boise metropolitan area may have observed construction along Interstate 84 between Franklin Road in Caldwell and the Karcher/Midland Interchange. According to Reed Hollingshead, this is just one of several local projects paid for with the 2017 round of GARVEE bonds.
“This is a full reconstruction and widening to three lanes in each direction; replacement of the local road bridges at Middleton, Ustick and Linden; and numerous irrigation and canal crossings,” wrote Hollingshead in an email Thursday. “Some of the GARVEE [funds] authorized in 2017 is also allocated to the [State Highway] 16 corridor design and right-of-way acquisition between I-84 and U.S. 20/26.”
Hollingshead said because of its latest refinancing, other projects which were further down the pipeline are moving up.
“The savings on I-84, we reallocated to the SH-16 corridor to advance the final design of the interchanges at I-84, Franklin Road, Ustick Road, U.S. 20/26 (Chinden) and [State Highway] 44 (State Street),” he added.
According to the news release, Program Manager Amy Schroeder and ITD Controller Dave Tolman coordinated the refinance of the 2011 bond series with the sale of the 2017 authorization of $300 million. The refinanced $61 million worth of 2011-A series of bonds at 1.1% is the source of the $15.5 million savings, which occurred while $159 million in new bonds were being financed at 2.33%.
