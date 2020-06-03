NAMPA — A major milestone is reached on the widening of Interstate 84 in Nampa with the completion of two travel lanes in each direction in the median. The Idaho Transportation Department advises motorists to plan for significant ramp changes and delays over the weekend as traffic shifts from the outside lanes to the new inside lanes.
10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday
• Eastbound traffic exiting in Nampa must exit at the Karcher/Midland Blvd. (Exit 33). The off-ramps at Northside Blvd. (Exit 35) and Franklin Blvd. (Exit 36) will be closed. The Idaho Center/Garrity Blvd. ramps (Exit 38) will remain open.
• Eastbound traffic can still access Northside Blvd and Franklin Blvd by exiting at Karcher/Midland Blvd. A dedicated ramp will run parallel to the interstate with a reduced 40 MPH speed limit.
• Traffic wishing to access eastbound I-84 will be detoured onto the parallel route to Franklin Blvd. where the on-ramp will be open.
• Eastbound traffic not exiting in Nampa will have a dedicated thru lane.
10 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday
• Karcher/Midland Blvd. will exit and enter I-84 normally.
• The eastbound off-ramp at Northside Blvd. will remain open. The Franklin Blvd. off-ramp will be closed. Exiting traffic can access Franklin Blvd. by using the Northside off-ramp and traveling on a parallel route to Franklin.
• Traffic entering the interstate at Northside Blvd. will be detoured to the parallel route and enter at Franklin Blvd.
The eastbound I-84 traffic shift is part of a two-weekend process to shift all traffic to the new median lanes on I-84. Once traffic has been shifted, crews will begin work on improvements in the outside lanes.
ITD asks all motorists traveling through the work zone to use extreme caution, follow directions on signage, and adhere to the reduced speed limit.
The I-84 Corridor is a vision of current and future improvements to the freeway in Canyon County. Three thru-lanes in each direction and auxiliary lanes between interchanges in Nampa will improve safety and mobility to this congested section of the interstate.
Construction in Nampa is expected to be completed in early 2021.
