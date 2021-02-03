PAYETTE — To raise (the legal age to buy tobacco products), or not to raise? That’s the question which the Payette City Council sought to answer during its regular meeting on Monday.
Back on the agenda for its second reading was Ordinance 1487, which would amend Payette City Code 9.56.010 to raise the legal age to purchase or possess tobacco products in the city from 18 years of age to 21.
Councilor Daniel Lopez observed that the existing code pre-dates the marketing of e-cigarettes and similar products.
“Our current ordinance doesn’t have any reflection on vaping products,” said Lopez.
Sgt. Brad Coen, who serves as a school resource officer for the Payette School District, told the council other than a handful of calls about tobacco possession, issues aren’t widespread at schools.
“As far as the schools, I haven’t been too busy with vaping [calls],” said Coen. “I’ve had three calls at the middle school and then three calls at the high school. One of those was a kid of age … You just obviously can’t have it at school either way.”
Coen noted, however, there had been one incident at McCain Middle School, involving a marijuana vaping device. He went on to say marijuana use, including off-campus use, is becoming more of an issue in his view than tobacco.
“Unfortunately with the vapes, they are small enough that some of the kids are sneaking them in, they’re just not getting caught,” Coen added.
HE said the biggest tobacco issue stemmed from use of vaping products, rather than the legal age of possession. He added that students will likely continue to sneak vaping products regardless of what legal age is on the books.
“Our [schools have] taken vapes from kids and the parents come try to pick them up,” Coen added.
As previously reported, Police Chief John Plaza recommended the council simply strike the age requirement from city code. He told the council his team uses state statutes when citing individuals for unlawful sale or possession.
State law sets the legal age at 18, while federal law sets it at 21.
“If we’re writing citations on a state statute anyway, we’re not getting any of the benefit of having an ordinance,” Lopez said.
“I bet we don’t write enough of them to financially benefit anyway,” added Councilor Ray Wickersham.
According to Councilor Craig Jensen, enforcement in Fruitland is largely the same as it is in Payette.
Councilor Lori Steiniker observed in conversations with state legislators that a bill adding vaping products to state code barely passed in 2020 while another updating the legal age to reflect federal law was defeated.
“There’s no way they’re gonna touch the age for tobacco,” said Steiniker.
Councilors ultimately decided to take a vote to strike the ordinance, instead pursuing a new one to eliminate the age provision from city code. In order to facilitate this move, Wickersham made a motion to approve the ordinance with Jensen seconding.
The roll call vote to defeat the ordinance was 5-1, with Steiniker being the lone councilor voting in favor of approving it. Details on a revised ordinance will be released as they become available.
