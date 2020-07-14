NEW PLYMOUTH — The City of New Plymouth held its regular City Council meeting on July 6. The Argus followed up with New Plymouth City Clerk and Treasurer Danielle Painter to find out more about the topics of discussion on the agenda at the meeting. Painter replied with further explanations about these agenda items in an email received on Monday morning.
Planning and Zoning Commission letter from City Council
“City Council is sending the New Plymouth P&Z Commission a letter of recommendation to change the comp plan of some residential homes that are currently zoned Industrial.”
Building Assessment Plans
“This was about a building assessment that was done on city hall back in 2018. The city council is still deciding how they want to move forward with this.”
Tentative Budget for Fiscal Year 2021
“The tentative budget was approved. The budget hearing is August 3rd and that’s when they can adopt the budget.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.