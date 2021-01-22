CALDWELL – COVID-19 continues to spread throughout District 3. Some areas within District 3 may be experiencing the beginning of a downward trend in COVID-19, with declining daily incidence rates and positivity rates.
However, some areas in District 3 are experiencing increasing rates of COVID-19 incidence. This is based on data available for the date range Jan. 3-16.
Adams, Gem, and Payette counties have
moved to the orange COVID-19 health alert level this week. Currently, Owyhee, Canyon, and Washington counties, all within the jurisdiction of Public Health District 3, are at the red health alert level.
As of Jan. 16, the daily district-wide incidence rate per 10,000 population is 5.80.
The agency expresses gratitude to residents of District 3 for continuing to follow current recommendations to slow the spread of COVID-19. As a reminder, all six counties in the district continue to experience community spread, which puts people living in and visiting these communities at higher risk for exposure. It is the goal of Southwest District Health to work our way back to a place where we have no community spread.
The information used in determining county health alert levels is provided below.
PAYETTE COUNTY - Health Alert Level: Orange
Payette County will move to the orange health alert level, due to a decreasing positivity rate and reduction of community spread. Payette County has a daily incidence rate of 4.59 daily new cases per 10,000 people which is stable but still higher than we would like to see.
Payette County has a test positivity rate of 15.12%, which is decreasing. 71.43% of cases know where they were exposed to COVID-19, which increased dramatically and indicates a decline in community transmission.
Agency epidemiologists are concerned by cluster outbreaks within local workplace settings, including Idaho and Oregon workplaces, as well as travel and household exposure. Multiple schools in Payette County are reporting sporadic, imported cases with no evidence of cluster outbreaks.
WASHINGTON COUNTY - Health Alert Level: Red
Washington County will remain in the red health alert level, due to an elevated daily incidence rate and an increasing positivity rate. Washington County currently has a daily incidence rate of 5.69 daily cases per 10,000 people, which decreased slightly.
The positivity rate for Washington County is 19.23%, which is increasing and shows that COVID-19 is more prevalent in the community than our data show. 73.68% of confirmed cases know where they were exposed to COVID-19, which points to a decline in community transmission.
SWDH epidemiologists are seeing transmission occurring primarily through households and workplace exposures. Multiple schools in Washington County are reporting sporadic, imported cases with no evidence of cluster outbreaks.
Weekly cases by school district
The following represents data on the number of staff and students currently in quarantine and isolation on the day the data are pulled and may not account for individuals who have been released from quarantine or are just entering quarantine.
Those in quarantine have been identified as a close contact of a positive case and are being asked to stay home for 14 days to monitor for symptoms. Those in isolation are currently positive for COVID-19 and are asked to isolate away from others for a minimum of ten days from the onset of symptoms to prevent further spread of the infection.
Payette County: 8 in quarantine, 2 in isolation
Washington County: 3 in quarantine, 2 in isolation
A total of 202 students and staff are in quarantine across Region 3, 52 in isolation.
Region 3 data are available on the Southwest District Health website at https://phd3.idaho.gov/covid19/. Visit https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/ for statewide information. Questions may be directed to the SWDH COVID-19 Call Center Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (except for observed holidays) at (208) 455-5411.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.