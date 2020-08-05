NAMPA - West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes collected July 27th near the Boise River in Caldwell and July 28th at two sites near Lake Lowell “Idaho Bureau of Laboratories in
Boise confirmed the positive mosquito pools,” said Jim Lunders, Director Canyon County Mosquito Abatement District.
Lunders explained that the Canyon County Mosquito Abatement District routinely sets eight gravid traps and 120 dry ice baited EVS Traps throughout Canyon County to monitor for adult mosquito populations and the presence of vector borne diseases. To date, the District has tested 764 pools this season for West Nile virus.
“Most people who become infected with West Nile do not become sick. Some may develop mild flu-like symptoms such as fever, headache, body aches, and occasionally swollen lymph glands or rash. In some cases, West Nile may cause encephalitis, or inflammation of the brain,” said Jaime Aanensen, Division Administrator for Southwest District Health.
“Individuals with severe or unusual headaches should seek medical care as soon as possible.”
The areas where the mosquitoes were collected has been treated for both larval and adult stage mosquitoes. The staff at the Canyon County Mosquito Abatement District has increased surveillance and control measures within the district in response to the increased public health threat.
“With the increased risk of West Nile virus we encourage people to take appropriate precautions to protect themselves from mosquito bites.” said Lunders. He offered the following suggestions to reduce the risk of exposure to West Nile virus:
• Eliminate all sources of standing water that can be a breeding ground for biting mosquitoes such as flooded fields, wading pools, clogged gutters and old tires. If it holds water for 7 days it can produce mosquitoes.
• Flush or change water in water troughs and bird baths weekly.
• Adjust irrigation to avoid runoff to city storms drains and other areas that hold water.
• Avoid outdoor activities at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.
• Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants when in mosquito infested areas.
• Use mosquito repellents containing DEET, Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus, IR3535 or
Picaridin making sure to follow the directions on the container.
• Make sure all screen doors and windows are in good repair and fit tightly.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.