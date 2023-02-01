BOISE — Many Idahoans are aware they can e-file their tax returns, but few know it might be free. The Idaho State Tax Commission is encouraging taxpayers with an adjusted gross income of $73,000 a year or less to visit tax.idaho.gov/freefile. This page details companies offering free online filing and preparation of both federal and Idaho individual income tax returns.

“Out of the 986,000 plus returns we processed last year, nearly 611,000 Idaho taxpayers could have qualified to e-file for free. But only about 70,000 of them took advantage of the free-file option,” Tax Commission Chairman Jeff McCray said. “We’d like to see more people use the service.”



