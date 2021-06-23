BOISE — Do you know an Idaho student with good ideas who wants to help shape the public school system they’re enrolled in?
Encourage them to apply for the first cohort of Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra’s new Student Advisory Council. Ybarra aims to gather a panel from all parts of the state representing the diversity of Idaho in grade level, background, interests, cultures, school size and more.
“Everything we do at the State Department of Education centers on students and how we can help them achieve and succeed,” Ybarra said. “But it’s been awhile since we were kids or teenagers, and it is essential to get input and ideas from young Idahoans so we can deliver programming in ways that actually reach them.”
“Plus, this is a great way for students to make a difference for their peers and their schools while they develop their skills in leadership, decision-making and team-building,” Ybarra said.
Members of the State Board of Education expressed interest in the Student Advisory Council idea during their June 16 meeting, and Ybarra said she will include updates about the advisory council and its suggestions in her reports to the state board next year.
The online application period continues through Friday, June 25. To apply, visit https://form.jotform.com/IdahoSDE/studentadvisorycouncil. Select “Español” in the top right corner to get a Spanish-language version of the application, which has been distributed to English Learner and migrant student programs across Idaho.
Students who will be in grades 3 through 12 this fall are welcome to apply. Each application must include a signed waiver from a parent or guardian, and students must be accompanied by an adult to Boise or alternate location for meetings. The state will provide a stipend to cover travel to the meeting location and reimbursement for meals and lodging, if applicable, according to Idaho state guidelines and rates.
The new Student Advisory Council is expected to meet quarterly throughout the 2021-22 school year.
