FRUITLAND — The people of your village have a chance to make their dreams of improving their community a reality, as a group of local citizens and the Treasure Valley YMCA are conducting a community needs assessment and are seeking public input.
According to an email from Fruitland City Councilor Kari Peterson, the YMCA is seeking this input, “to design services focused on the community.”
“Based on this community needs assessment, the Y, in partnership with others, will design and deliver new programs and services that address critical issues in the areas of youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility.”
“We don’t have a location,” Peterson said in a phone interview Thursday.
But if the local groups build or provide the facility they will run it, she said, referring to the TV YMCA.
Kit Kamo, executive director for the Snake River Economic Development Alliance, is also helping distribute the survey.
“Please take a minute or two and take the YMCA survey. YES, even if you live in Oregon or outside of Fruitland, Idaho,” Kamo added via email.
“We’re pretty excited about it,” Peterson said. “We think it will be pretty beneficial for the community.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.