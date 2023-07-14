PAYETTE COUNTY — History lessons in Idaho’s middle and high schools are set to see some changes, as the Idaho State Department of Education rolls out “The Story of America” curriculum for the 2023-24 school year. The curriculum was announced in a joint news release by Gov. Brad Little and Idaho Superintendent of Schools Debbie Critchfield on June 15.

“This curriculum presents a picture of America that aligns with our Idaho values of embracing patriotism and a sense of pride about the success of our great country, and it teaches American history in a fair and factual way,” Little said in the release.



