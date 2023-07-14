PAYETTE COUNTY — History lessons in Idaho’s middle and high schools are set to see some changes, as the Idaho State Department of Education rolls out “The Story of America” curriculum for the 2023-24 school year. The curriculum was announced in a joint news release by Gov. Brad Little and Idaho Superintendent of Schools Debbie Critchfield on June 15.
“This curriculum presents a picture of America that aligns with our Idaho values of embracing patriotism and a sense of pride about the success of our great country, and it teaches American history in a fair and factual way,” Little said in the release.
“Not only does this curriculum support a students’ knowledge of America, but it offers literacy skills like writing, analyzing, evaluating and presenting as part of these lessons,” Critchfield added. “These skills will help prepare our students to be strong American citizens, capable of self-government at the local, state, and national level.”
In an email to the newspaper on June 23, Maggie Reynolds, public information officer for the Idaho State Department of Education, explained the role the new curriculum is expected to play in Idaho schools.
“The Story of America curriculum is an immersive online supplementary resource that integrates middle and high school U.S. history lessons with literacy skills using interactive, multi-dimensional student-friendly content,” wrote Reynolds. “Local districts and charters will be able to evaluate it for potential use in their districts as a means of supplementing their existing core history curricula. The curriculum is being rolled out as a supplementary resource that will be provided to all Idaho schools who opt in to the program. The curriculum is offered as an online resource to Idaho students in the 8th grade and beyond.”
According to Reynolds, the decision of whether or not to implement the curricula is given to individual school districts’ officials. She said it is designed as a supplement to the state’s primary history curriculum.
“Story of America is, essentially, an online history book that teaches students the story of the United States’ special and unique history.”
Reynolds stated that the curricula are not related to critical race theory.
To learn how school officials plan to implement the new curriculum, the newspaper reached out to Glen Croft, new superintendent of the Payette School District. In a phone interview on July 5, he said the district is positioned to roll it out.
“I think that it’s more of a history program that aligns with Idaho values,” said Croft. “It embraces more of … the patriotic components to history. It’s a history that I think attempts to [instill] a sense of pride.”
He adds that the curriculum also aims to present a balanced look at U.S. history.
“It’s still trying to be fair and factual. It’s not like they’re removing pieces of history that are inconvenient. But I think that it’s history with context. It’s history with fact, trying to leave opinion out of things.”
He said he supports this curriculum as it covers how the country has developed and brought people together for the cause of freedom.
“We absolutely support this curriculum … Having additions to our history curriculum is always welcome. This is something I think our teachers look forward to, I think this is something that fits in with Payette values, it fits in with our school district’s values. We are excited to have this be part of our curriculum.”
He added that he foresees no major issues implementing the Story of America in Payette schools.
“I don’t see this curriculum as a total [overhaul] of what we’re doing currently. It still fits in with our social studies standards across the board. I think what it does, though, is it brings more of the stories in that talk about … some of the success stories. It highlights some of things our country has made possible., through both the generosity of what we’ve done to help other countries post-war, the American dream and how many people have been able to come to this country from other countries and found success.”
Croft notes that the district continues to seek resources to add to the learning experience in this manner. The curriculum is paid for by the department of education, he noted.
The Payette School District Board of Trustees approved the curriculum during its regular meeting on Monday, as a supplement to the district’s existing history curriculum. It will be used in 8th and 11th grade classes, according to Croft.
The curricula are developed by Istation of Dallas, Texas.
Corey Evanis a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. He can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.