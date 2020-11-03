PAYETTE COUNTY — Voters across Payette County sent in their ballots on Tuesday, Nov. 3 for the 2020 General Election, including votes for candidates in six local races and six state races.
Listed are unofficial results as of midnight, with all 10 Payette County precincts reporting.
County offices
In the county commissioner races, Georgia Hanigan and Marc Shigeta ran unopposed for reelection in First and Second Districts, respectively. Hanigan received 10,026 votes, while Shigeta got 9,963.
Ross Pittman appeared on the ballot for re-election as Prosecuting Attorney, receiving 9,647 votes. However, as previously reported, Pittman vacated the position in October when he was appointed as Magistrate Judge in Coeur d’Alene. His name remained on the ballot due to his resignation occurring after the county’s deadline for changes. The position has since been filled by Mike Duke.
Andrew Creech ran unopposed for Payette County Sheriff, receiving 10,046 votes. Brian D. Lee and Robert L. Jackson ran for retention as magistrate judges. Lee received 9,073 ‘Yes’ votes and 1,320 ‘No’ votes, while Jackson got 9,131 ‘Yes’ votes and 1,046 ‘No’ votes.
State and federal offices
Candidates for U.S. Senator were Natalie M. Fleming (I), Paulette Jordan (D), incumbent Jim Risch (R) and Ray J. Writz (C). County voters selected Risch with 8,488 votes, while Jordan came in second with 2,308, followed by Fleming with 306 and Writz with 131. Statewide, Risch received 343,314 against Jordan’s 212,119.
For U.S. Representative, District 1, Joe Evans (L), incumbent Russ Fulcher (R) and Rudy Soto (D) squared off. County voters chose Fulcher with 8,678 votes, ahead of Soto with 2,140 and Evans with 320.
C. Aaron Swisher (D), Mike Simpson (R), Idaho Sierra Law (L) and a candidate known by the name Pro-Life, formerly Marvin Richardson (C), vied for the office U.S. Representative, District 2. Results for this race were unavailable for this report.
Running unopposed for a fourth term as State Senator was incumbent Abby Lee, R-Fruitland. Lee received 9,932 votes.
Incumbent State Rep. Ryan Kerby, R-New Plymouth, also ran unopposed, getting 9,837 votes to retain his District 9A seat.
Squaring off for State Rep., District 9B were incumbent Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, and Allen Schmid, D-Fruitland. Boyle would take this race with 8,615 votes, while Schmid got 2,429.
U.S. President
Incumbent Donald Trump (R) received 8,862 votes from Payette County voters, followed by Joe Biden (D) with 2,161. In third place was Jo Jorgensen with 166 votes.
Statewide, Trump had 348,587 votes, while Biden had 215,933 votes. A total of 36.4% of precincts statewide reported as of midnight.
