BOISE — This election season, The Idaho Debates on Idaho Public Television is temporarily shifting formats. Known for hosting live, in-person debates in the past, this election season — due to COVID-19 — The Idaho Debates will be comprised of pre-recorded Q & A sessions with the candidates conducted via video teleconference.
Candidates for Idaho Congressional District 1, Congressional District 2, and U.S. Senate have been invited to participate. Each candidate will be asked the same questions on issues relevant to their congressional or senate race. Those answers will be edited together to give voters a clear picture of where the candidates stand.
Each program will be broadcast on Idaho Public Television and available online at idahoptv.org/idahodebates on the following dates:
Friday, Oct. 9, at 8 p.m.
The Idaho Congressional District 1 debate will feature Rep. Russ Fulcher, Rudy Soto and Joe Evans. The debate will be moderated by Marcia Franklin.
Monday, Oct. 12, at 8 p.m.
The Idaho Congressional District 2 debate will feature Rep. Mike Simpson and Aaron Swisher. The debate will be moderated by Marcia Franklin.
Friday, Oct. 16, at 8 p.m.
The United States Senate debate will feature Sen. Jim Risch, Paulette Jordan and Natalie Fleming. The debate will be moderated by Melissa Davlin.
Though these are unusual times, The Idaho Debates is committed to bringing Idaho voters information about candidates in their own words. Find the most up-to-date schedule of virtual debates at idahoptv.org/idahodebates.
About Idaho Public Television
An entity of the Idaho State Board of Education, Idaho Public Television is a statewide multimedia network with transmitters and translator stations that reach nearly 100 percent of all Idaho households with free over-the-air broadcast signals. IdahoPTV broadcasts across five digital channels through five full-power transmitters (KAID, Boise; KCDT, Coeur D’Alene; KIPT, Twin Falls; KISU, Pocatello; and KUID, Moscow) and offers streaming content and educational resources through its website: idahoptv.org. The mission of Idaho Public Television is to “harness the power of public media to encourage lifelong learning, connect our communities, and enrich the lives of all Idahoans. We tell Idaho’s stories.”
