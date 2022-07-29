FRUITLAND — At its regular meeting on Monday, the Fruitland City Council approved its tentative budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1. According to a budget document obtained by the newspaper on Tuesday, the city anticipates lower overall revenues compared to the present 2021-22 fiscal year.
Total expenditures for 2021-22 were $18,596,041. In 2022-23, that total is expected to be $16,946,235 — a difference of some $1.64 million.
“Every fund is still looking pretty,” said City Clerk Suzanne Pearcy, in presenting budget documents to the council.
Following are examples of differences between the present city budget and next years tentative budget.
Expenditures
General and administrative funding is expected to go down in the new fiscal year, from the present $664,158 to $538,839. Planning and Zoning will receive a bump in funding, presently $217,241, to a new total of $232,674.
The largest expenditure increase will be in the Fruitland Police Department, whose funding is set to rise from the present $1,889,915 to $3,020,440. In a phone interview Thursday afternoon, Pearcy said part of the additional monies are intended to help the department begin the first steps toward constructing a new building.
The fire department is expected to receive a budget of $229,269 next year, an increase of almost $20,000.
From the State Revenue Sharing Fund, the city is expected to get $1,309,795. That total was $830,285 in 2021-22.
Decreases are anticipated in the city’s water fund (presently $4,725,401, next year $2,677,300) and sewer fund (presently $3,810,996, next year $2,746,704). But the city is also planning to spend more for its health insurance trust fund (this year $220,500, expected to be $298,124 next year).
Revenues
The property tax levy for the general fund is expected to rise from the present $1,958,141 to $2,231,938 next year. But property tax levies are expected to go down for street (from $320,000 at present to $267,000) and recreation (presently $237,234, next year $184,229) levies.
Besides property taxes, revenues are expected to increase from the General Fund ($2,502,307), Street Fund ($946,774) and Technology Fund ($405,922).
Councilor Jeff Carpenter moved to approve the tentative budget, seconded by Council President Kari Peterson. The motion carried unanimously.
A public hearing is to be held prior to adoption of the budget. This hearing is scheduled during the council’s regular meeting on Aug. 22 at 7 p.m.
For more information on the city’s budgets, phone Fruitland City Hall at (208) 452-4421.
