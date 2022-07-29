Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

FRUITLAND — At its regular meeting on Monday, the Fruitland City Council approved its tentative budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1. According to a budget document obtained by the newspaper on Tuesday, the city anticipates lower overall revenues compared to the present 2021-22 fiscal year.

Total expenditures for 2021-22 were $18,596,041. In 2022-23, that total is expected to be $16,946,235 — a difference of some $1.64 million.



Tags

Load comments