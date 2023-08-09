NEW PLYMOUTH — A full house attended the New Plymouth City Council’s regular meeting on Monday, to share their thoughts in a public hearing for the adoption of the 2023-24 tentative city budget. Several items in the budget raised concerns among residents, especially regarding pay raises for certain members of city staff.
According to a budget document obtained by the newspaper on Tuesday, the total proposed General Fund expenditures for 2023-24 total $535,668. For 2022-23, this total was $516,275.
Following are examples of changes to the budget for 2023-24.
Personal services
• City Clerk/Treasurer salary: $67,808, vs. $30,784 in 2022-23
• Deputy Clerk salary: $22,360, vs. $20,800 the year prior
• City Clerk benefits: $31,683, vs. $15,230 the year prior
• Deputy Clerk benefits: $11,025, vs. $10,720 the year prior
Noteworthy is that while the mayor and city council’s salary and the mayor’s benefits are unchanged, the city council’s benefits are $1,645 — $1 down from 2022-23. Raises for city staff include raises for public works employees.
Materials and services
• Building inspector: $27,000, vs. $20,000 the year prior
• Janitorial service: $12,000 vs. $6,000 the year prior
• Professional services: $44,781, vs. $35,478 the year prior
Capital outlay
• Outgoing capital: $20,000, vs. $6,000 the year prior
• Comprehensive plan: $15,000, vs. $16,000 the year prior.
No monies were set aside for the Armoral Tuttle Public Library’s plan to relocate. The Capital Improvement Fund for the city hall move saw $50,000 in expenditure in 2022-23, on top of $533,062 in 2021-22.
The city’s combined total budget for 2023-24 is $7,289,048, which includes grants received or anticipated by city officials.
Following are examples of remarks given on the proposed budget during the public hearing.
Resident Virginia Barton had such a long list of concerns that a fellow resident donated their allotted three minutes to her to allow her to express them to the council. She expressed that the council has lost credibility with constituents, and issues with transparency remain ongoing.
“I’ve come to the conclusion after many meetings, attending workshops and websites and training, people in this room may have forgotten who we are or don’t care,” said Barton. “This administration and this budget do not appear to recognize New Plymouth. Let me remind you, we’re roughly 1,625 people. We’re [ranked] 73rd city in size in Idaho … We are your primary asset. We’re not a honey pot. We are a modest rural community currently experiencing sufficient growth to merit concerns.”
Shelley Wilson added added that while she believes everyone deserves pay raises, she objected to the increase for the city clerk, the proposal to install a reader board at city hall, and the city’s website being “unreliable” among others.
“The website is never up to date, so why waste time dreaming up things to put on a reader board? I mean, what are you going to put on there?” she asked. “The money would be better spent on something the community could enjoy, like a splash pad, pickleball courts, city beautification or fixing the 50 or more potholes around town.”
Duane Creslow expressed his own frustration with council decisions, after the approval of the Hampton’s Subdivision in March.
“Seems the council[’s] minds are made up before you even come to the hearing. That was the case with this new subdivision,” he said. “You didn’t listen to anybody, especially the people that put you in here.”
Penny Kovick, who is a member of the Planning & Zoning Commission, expressed concern about how the budget affects her team. Planning & Zoning was budgeted a total of $1,500 for 2023-24.
“My chapter that I’m working on for the comp plan is parks and recreation, so I’m really concerned with how the monies are … allocated,” she said.
Derek Kovick said that while he has seen how hard it is to work for government agenciess, he notes that the city budget has the potential to divide the New Plymouth community.
“You demand the highest pay raise, that usually is going to create a rift if there already isn’t one,” he said. “In a city like New Plymouth as we learned five years ago, when you have a separation ... one side of the fence or the other, that is never going to get repaired. There’s friendships, family members that don’t talk to each other anymore; Most of the people here in New Plymouth know what I’m talking about.”
In response to many of the concerns raised, Councilor Eileen Balcer sought to remind those present that while this year’s budget appears to be a massive increase over 2022-23 — approximately $2.8 million — much of it is composed of grant monies.
“”It looks like a lot but there are these monies that are external to what we pay, that are for our benefit as a city,” said Balcer.
Councilor Bill Warnke added that the job remains difficult and that somebody has to do it.
“I need to remind [the public] that the last time I ran for this position, I ran unopposed,” said Warnke, who noted that he has served three terms.
Balcer moved to pass the proposed budget, seconded by Warnke. The motion tied with a roll call vote of 2-2, with councilors Cora Kurth and Airoldi voting against. Mayor Rick York broke the tie with a “yes’ vote to pass.
York expressed frustration about the tied vote.
“Wonderful. I’m so used to them anymore,” said York. “After all the hard work we’ve put into this, all the grants we’ve done … we have a tie vote. That’s awesome.”
Following the meeting, Derek Kovick told the newspaper that he expects this and other recent council votes to have a major impact on the upcoming election season. Three council seats, presently occupied by Airoldi, Kurth and Warnke, and the position of mayor are up for election in November.
“We’ve got the cart before the horse,” he said. “Sometimes, you just don’t need to rush things. For it to come down to a 2-2 with the mayor having to break the tie, it seemed like that was just in spite and [he] wanted to send a message and prove a point on his way out, that he’s going to be the guy that’s going to make those decisions. Oh well, that’s stuff I don’t think we can undo, but definitely change is coming in those positions come November.”
