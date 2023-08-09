NEW PLYMOUTH — A full house attended the New Plymouth City Council’s regular meeting on Monday, to share their thoughts in a public hearing for the adoption of the 2023-24 tentative city budget. Several items in the budget raised concerns among residents, especially regarding pay raises for certain members of city staff.

According to a budget document obtained by the newspaper on Tuesday, the total proposed General Fund expenditures for 2023-24 total $535,668. For 2022-23, this total was $516,275.



